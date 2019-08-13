COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Power has been restored to the Avista customers in Coeur d'Alene after outages affected the area on Monday.

More than 3,500 Avista customers in Coeur d'Alene were without power on Monday.

Avista did not list a cause for the outage on its website.

An Avista spokesperson said that the outages may be cause by a flood station issue, but that a cause hasn't been officially determined yet.

An affected customer in Coeur d'Alene told KREM that they received an automated messaged from Avista when he called to report the outage that said the company was receiving multiple reports of outages in the area.

