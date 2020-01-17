POST FALLS, Idaho — Water has been shutoff in parts of Post Falls on Thursday night.

According to the City of Post Falls Facebook page, water has been shut off from Williams Street to Idaho Street and Mullan Avenue to Seltice Way as of about 5 p.m. The post didn't list a reason for the shut down.

The post also said customers on East 8th Avenue have had their water restored at about 7 p.m.

According to the post, the City of Post Falls Water Division will be notifying affected customers.

This is developing story and will continue to be updated.

