POST FALLS, Idaho -- A Post Falls woman is desperately looking for her puppy that disappeared from her yard Saturday.

But this is not your average pup.

Drea Bowen said she has several health issues and the dog was being trained to be a therapy dog.

The last time Bowen saw her Chinese Crested puppy, named Tesla, was Saturday morning at about 11 a.m. She said she let the seven-month-old puppy out to use the bathroom.

Bowen said she went inside to make a phone call, but when she returned to the yard about 10 to 15 minutes later, Tesla was nowhere to be found.

Bowen said she immediately started looking for her. She called the local animal protection facilities, put up flyers, posted on social media and she has even offered a reward.

"I am really scared for her,” Bowen said.

She said she fears her dog was stolen by someone looking to profit from this rare and expensive breed. Tesla is worth about $1,200.

I spoke with a Post Falls woman who says her 7-month old Chinese Crested puppy disappeared from her yard. Tonight, her desperate plea for the community’s help to find her. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/XL6jrCPBan — Alexa Block (@KREMAlexa) June 25, 2018

But to Bowen, Tesla's worth is measured in much more than dollars and cents.

"It's like an extension of who we are,” she said.

Bowen said she was training Tesla to be a therapy dog, like her older dog, Ali.

Bowen has been in a wheelchair since she was 16 years old and has had several medical issues throughout the years. She said she’s had kidney transplants and she was dialysis, among other medical concerns.

But she said her therapy dogs keep her going.

"In the moment when I thought life was too much it was always my dogs. And any animal lover will be able to relate to that," Bowen said. "It was my dogs that have kept me going. Tesla has a lot of life in her so for me she is a well spring of life."

To contact Bowen with information or tips, you can email her at drea.bowen@gmail.com

