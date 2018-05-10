POST FALLS, Idaho — One person is in the hospital and another is in custody after a shooting at a Post Falls apartment complex on Thursday night.

Post Falls Police Capt. Greg McLean said the suspect will appear in court around 1:30 p.m. and is cooperating with the police investigation.

The shooting happened at Ross Point East Apartments behind Capone’s Pub and Grill.

McLean said it appears the shooting began after an argument.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will release more details as they are available.

