POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls Police Department is asking the public's help in finding 37-year-old Leah Evelyn Simonds.

She was last heard from Post Falls on Monday, Oct. 22, according to police.

Law enforcement said Simonds is not wanted or suspected of a crime and instead, officers wanted to make a welfare check.

According to the Post Falls PD, Simonds is possibly in the company of an adult male and was reported as traveling by van.

Anyone who has any information is urged to contact the Post Falls Police Department at 208-733-3517, case number #18PF28943.

© 2018 KREM