POST FALLS, Idaho — Roasted Coffee Company is giving free 20-ounce drinks to police officers, firefighters, first responders and military service members on 9/11.

“Take a second and thank our first responders and military for their service today and every day. 17 years ago, gone but not forgotten…Thank you for your service,” a Facebook post reads.

Roasted Coffee Company is located at 4000 W. Riverbend Ave. in Post Falls and is open until 6 p.m.

