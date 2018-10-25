POST FALLS, Idaho — While the owners of a Post Falls trailer business admit they’re frustrated that city code currently prohibits them from flying a large American flag in front of their store, change could be in the works.

The owners of Fox Trailers have said that they hope to fly a 375 square foot version of Old Glory atop a 70-foot flagpole outside their location on North Pleasantview.

The store, which recently moved to the new location, had previously flown an American flag of the same size at their old spot in Stateline. Response to the flag was positive, owner Chad Fox told another news outlet, and noted that the flag is important to “a lot of people.”

However, the Fox’s plans were stymied in August when they learned that Post Falls City code wouldn’t allow the flag. City law states that flagpoles in residential areas be no higher than 30 feet and 45 feet in industrial zones. In a residential zone, a flag can’t exceed 60 square feet and in an industrial zone flags can’t be larger than 135 square feet.

Fox’s wife, Jen, told KREM that the family wasn’t aware of city codes relating to flags and flagpoles. Fox had already spent thousands of dollars on ground testing and prep work related to erecting the flag.

The city has said that it’s simply following the rules. Post Falls city attorney Warren Wilson told another news outlet that the city wasn’t trying to be unpatriotic in its denial of the flag, and that the city’s code aims to be “content neutral.” The law applies to any kind of flag and advertising banners as well.

Jen Fox had said that she understands the city’s perspective as it relates to flags and banners with logos and advertisements. She said, however, that an American flag is different and should be allowed.

Fox also made it clear that they’re not trying to pick a fight with the city and that they hope to work together with city officials on the issue.

A revision to city code could be looming, though. An official with Post Fall’s planning and zoning department told KREM that the city’s planning and zoning commission will hold a hearing on the proposed flag next month. After that, a hearing before city council could be possible.

The city council would ultimately have the final say in amending the city’s sign and flag laws.

© 2018 KREM