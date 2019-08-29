COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Plans to build a waterfront park along the Spokane River in Coeur d'Alene continue to move forward.

This week, the city started soliciting construction bids for the Atlas Waterfront project.

Located at the site of the former Atlas lumber mill West of Riverstone, notable plans for the project include a swimming beach, green spaces, and an accessible swimming area. Land West of the park will be used for private development.

The City of Coeur d'Alene purchased the 47 acre site in 2018 for $7.8 million following a year of preparation to buy the land. According to the city's website, the goal of the Atlas Waterfront project is to create public access to the Spokane River while additionally encouraging economic development nearby.

Updated renderings of the project found on the city's website show the park's parking lot abutting existing development at Riverstone. The area west of the lot features an open park area with a picnic shelter and restrooms, according to city council documents.

The development is set to feature nearly 4,000 lineal feet of waterfront space along the Spokane River. Twenty-two acres of the land will serve as public space, more than half of which will be along the river, according to the project's master plan.

According to Coeur d'Alene Parks and Recreation Director Bill Greenwood, notable features for the park include a swimming beach, an accessible swimming area for people with disabilities and a waterfront dog park. Among additional features are a kayak launch and additional access areas to the river.

Renderings on the city's website also show a dock extending from the park.

According to Greenwood, the city is hoping to secure a bid by October first. Construction is expected to wrap up by the summer of 2020.

