"We just want to let them know that we love them": Parents, community members make signs showing teacher appreciation

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Skyway Elementary School’s teachers and staff in Coeur d’Alene received an outpouring of love Wednesday afternoon from community members and parents.

As teachers walked students out of the school, they were greeted by signs thanking them for their work, especially in light of the recent mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.

The signs were made Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located across the street from the school.

The Skyway Elementary PTA posted on Facebook Wednesday about the effort. However, participants say it was not a PTA sponsored event.

The signs conveyed messages of support and love for Skyway’s teachers and staff. Many of the signs said teachers were heroes.

The group then stood out in the rain and handed out signs to parents picking up their children as school let out.

Parent Janneke Ewert said she wanted to show appreciation to the teachers, especially because she now has an idea on just how hard their job can be.

“I appreciate all the teachers that my children have had and I know that it’s difficult sometimes and so I just appreciate all that they do because I tried homeschooling and it’s hard. So, we just want to let them know that we love them,” said Ewert.