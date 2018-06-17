RATHDRUM, Idaho-- A crash between a motorcycle and a truck left one dead in Rathdrum on Saturday.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at the intersection near West Lancaster Road and North Huetter Road.

Deputies say that the passengers were transported to Kootenai Health for treatment where one woman was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Two people were on the motorcycle and the driver of the motorcycle was treated for minor injuries and released.

The KCSO are still investigating the crash.

