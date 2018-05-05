SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho – One woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash south of Spirit Lake.

Idaho State Police investigated the fatality crash at Highway 41 late Friday night.

Officials said Jonathan Smith, 25, of Spirit Lake was traveling southbound in a Dodge Dakota when he turned onto a side road in front of Mark Kondash, 49, of Newport, Washington, who was driving a Harley Davidson.

Kondash and his passenger Alyana C. Wright, 48, of Newport were ejected from the bike. Wright died at the scene and Kondash was transported to Kootenai Health, officials said. Both were wearing helmets. Next of kin have been notified.

Smith was unharmed, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.

