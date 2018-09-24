COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Law enforcement and Idaho Fish and Game officials responded to a mountain lion in a tree in Coeur d’Alene on Monday afternoon.
The mountain lion was in a tree off North Ironwood Drive in Coeur d’Alene. A woman on a break from work looked up and saw the cougar in a tree right above where she was sitting.
After administering a second tranquilizer shot, fire crews removed the animal from the tree. Wildlife experts then put the animal in a cage.
No word on what they will do with the animal just yet.
