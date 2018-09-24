COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Idaho Fish and Game Department reported that the mountain lion found in a tree in Coeur d'Alene has been euthanized. A woman on a break from work looked up and saw the cougar in a tree right above where she was sitting.

Here is a pic of the mountain lion in the tree off north Ironwood in CDA, courtesy of law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/utYkP7DJoV — Brett Allbery (@KREMBrett) September 24, 2018

After administering a second tranquilizer shot, fire crews removed the animal from the tree. Wildlife experts then put the animal in a cage.

Idaho Fish and Game reported that the cougar was euthanized. The department has zero tolerance for cougars that are confident being around humans.

Officials said the cougar population is robust.

