COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Idaho Fish and Game Department reported that the mountain lion found in a tree in Coeur d'Alene has been euthanized.
IFG leaders said they have zero tolerance for cougars that are confident being around humans. Officials said the cougar population is robust and there are no concerns over the number of cougars in the area.
A woman on a break from work looked up and saw the cougar in a tree right above where she was sitting.
After administering a second tranquilizer shot, fire crews removed the animal from the tree. Wildlife experts then put the animal in a cage.
