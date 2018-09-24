COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Idaho Fish and Game Department reported that the mountain lion found in a tree in Coeur d'Alene has been euthanized.

IFG leaders said they have zero tolerance for cougars that are confident being around humans. Officials said the cougar population is robust and there are no concerns over the number of cougars in the area.

A woman on a break from work looked up and saw the cougar in a tree right above where she was sitting.

Here is a pic of the mountain lion in the tree off north Ironwood in CDA, courtesy of law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/utYkP7DJoV — Brett Allbery (@KREMBrett) September 24, 2018

After administering a second tranquilizer shot, fire crews removed the animal from the tree. Wildlife experts then put the animal in a cage.

