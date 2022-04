An estimated 30 firefighters are on scene at this time.

HAYDEN, Idaho — Northern Lakes Fire crews are currently responding to a third-alarm structure fire at Ballard Golf Cars and Power Sports in Hayden.

At this time, an estimated 30 firefighters are knocking down the blaze. No injuries or deaths have been reported at this time. According to fire officials, a partial roof collapse is possible.

Video Credit: Rich Gage