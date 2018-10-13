RATHDRUM, Idaho — A Rathdrum teen will soon head to China to represent Team USA in the FAI Drone Racing World Cup.

Christopher Hartman is a senior at Lakeland High School with a 4.0 GPA and competes on the swim team. Shockingly, drone racing is just his weekend hobby.

"It's hard to keep everything going at once, but I try to partition my time off and keep my schedule going consistently,” Hartman said.

A little over two years ago, Hartman took an interest in remote controlled machines and videos. That led him to building his custom drone, which is capable of going up to 100 mph.

He started participating in competitions in California and Canada. Recently, he took first place in a competition in Indiana that landed him a spot on Team USA.

The Rathdrum teen has competed in drone races in California, Indiana, and Canada. Next month, he'll head to China to represent Team USA in an international competition.



Hartman will travel to China in early November to compete against dozens of other drone racers from across the globe. The competition is hosted by the French-based World Air Sports Federation, and sponsors are helping Hartman to make it there.

"The biggest excitement is going to be when I get to China and get to see the huge course they have set up there,” Hartman said.

