COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A mother and daughter who survived a DUI crash in Coeur d’Alene and the family of a Bonner County man who was killed in one will share their stories publicly for the first time at an event on Thursday.

On July 30, 2018, Ian Bolstad rear-ended a car driven by 57-year-old Ellen Brown. Her car went into the closed section of a construction zone before striking the large post of an overhead traffic sign.

Brown was flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center with a severe leg injury that required two surgeries. Her daughter, 33-year-old Joelle Tanguay, suffered a head and spinal injury during the crash.

Bolstad initially would only give troopers his first name, court documents said. He then told officials he had stopped to help with a crash and his “red truck” was stolen, but then he changed his story, court documents explained.

According to court documents, he later told a trooper he was using meth and thought somebody was chasing him.

Bolstad later plead guilty to aggravated driving under the influence on Jan. 7. In April, a judge sentenced him to a nine years in prison.

In March of 2019, a 38-year-old man from Cocolalla, Idaho, died after he was ejected from a vehicle during a DUI crash near Hayden.

Police said that Cory Kreager, a 35-year-old man from Priest River, Idaho, was traveling eastbound on Boekel Road and failed to stop at a stop sign, hitting the driver's side of a van driven by 78-year-old Vern Allen of Cocolalla.

Allen and several other passengers were seriously injured in the crash, police said.

Ryan Allen was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Brown and her daughter, along with members of the Allen family, will speak at the kickoff of ISP’s North Idaho DUI Task Force on Thursday, May 23 at 11 a.m. The event is located at ISP's Coeur d'Alene office on Wilbur Avenue.

The public is welcome to attend the event that is part of the police force's “100 Deadliest Days of Summer" campaign.

Memorial Day marks the start of what is known as the “100 Deadliest Days,” which is statistically the most dangerous time on the roads. Authorities say that first responders see a marked increase in serious crashes.

During that time, law enforcement will be on the lookout for dangerous driving habits like aggressive, distracted or drunk driving.

In 2018, more than 100 people were killed in crashes on Idaho roads during the same time period.

