COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Officials with North Idaho college released a statement confirming that a chemistry professor accused of secretly videotaping his roommate and former student in the bathroom has been suspended.

Officials said Jonathan Adam Downing, 35, was also the subject of a recent Title IX investigation as a result of a complaint unrelated to law enforcement charges.

Downing is expected in court today.

Here is the college's full statement:

“Late Wednesday evening, the Coeur d'Alene Police Department released information that Chemistry Instructor Jon Downing was arrested and charged with two felony counts of video voyeurism.

Downing has been suspended pending the outcome of law enforcement's investigation and NIC's personnel process. Downing has been trespassed from campus. Downing was recently the subject of a Title IX investigation as a result of a complaint unrelated to law enforcement charges. NIC has been engaged in the process of adjudicating the outcomes of the Title IX findings with Downing.

With an ongoing felony investigation and other personnel matters, we are limited in what we can share, but North Idaho College is committed to ensuring an environment that creates trust and safety for our students, employees, and our community.”

According to Coeur d'Alene Police Department, the victim became suspicious he was being videotaped. The victim told police he examined a shared bathroom and found a small "pinhole" type video camera hidden in the wall.

Police said the victim then searched a shared computer and found secretly recorded videos of him and a female friend. CDAPD said the videos were recorded at various times and showed both the male and female victims in the bathroom without clothing.

PREVIOUS STORY: North Idaho College professor accused of videotaping roommate in bathroom

© 2018 KREM