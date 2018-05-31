COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -- A North Idaho College chemistry professor was arrested Wednesday on charges of voyeurism.

Jonathan Adam Downing, 35, is accused of videotaping a former student who was living with him as a roommate.

According to CDAPD, the victim became suspicious he was being video taped. The victim told police he examined a shared bathroom and found a small "pinhole" type video camera hidden in the wall.

Police said the victim then searched a shared computer and found secretly recorded videos of him and a female friend. CDAPD said the videos were recorded at various times and showed both the male and female victims in the bathroom without clothing.

CDAPD contacted Downing, who agreed to be interviewed by officers. Police said Downing admitted he intentionally placed the camera to covertly record the male victim while he was in the bathroom. Downing claimed he did not intentionally record the female victim, according to police.

Downing was then arrested and booked into the Kootenai County Jail for two felony counts of video voyeurism.

CDAPD detectived are actively investigating the incident and would like to talk to anyone who has lived with or spent time at Downing's residence in the past several years.

