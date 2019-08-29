KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — It's been a year since Idaho passed its "slow driver" law aimed at cracking down on people driving too slow in passing lanes.

In North Idaho, a total of zero tickets have been issued for breaking the law in the last year.

In a world of road rage, Idaho State Police have to deal with a lot on North Idaho highways. But mainly, it comes down to one sentiment.

"Be kind to your other drivers is what we ask," said ISP Master Corporal Chuck Robnett.

In July 2018, a law went into effect making it illegal for people to drive slowly in passing lanes, making it so going below the speed limit and holding up traffic could result in a ticket.

"Everyone is trying to get from point A to point B and they're trying to get there quickly," Robnett said.

Since the law went into effect, ISP said its handed out just under 60 warnings and tickets across the state. Most of these warnings and tickets, the ISP said, have come in the Boise and Twins Falls area and were given to "Sunday drivers."

But none have been handed out in North Idaho, with only two warnings given out in Nez Perce County representing the only issues in the area.

"The left lane is not necessarily the lane to drive in. It's the passing lane," Robnett said.

Even with the lack of warnings and tickets, the ISP said they are still keeping an eye out for slow drivers in the left lane.

But, does this mean that North Idaho simply has better drivers than the rest of the state?

Well, it's hard to say.

"I'd like to say we have some pretty good drivers in the area, but that's not necessarily true," Robnett said. "We just have such an influx of traffic, and it's so concentrated."

You can still drive in the passing lane, but you must be going at least the speed limit, and you will only be ticketed or warned if you are going below the speed limit and holding up traffic. The fine for a violation is $90.

