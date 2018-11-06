COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho -- A man has been placed on a protective custody hold after he told employees at a Coeur d’Alene hotel he had a bomb in his car Monday morning.

At 11:00 a.m., a man from Washington told employees at the Hampton Inn on Riverstone that he had a bomb in his car that was parked near the hotel entrance. CDA Police said this prompted the hotel and surrounding businesses to evacuate.

The Spokane County Bomb Squad and the Coeur d’Alene Police Department were able to determine the man’s car did not contain any explosive devices or any other material indicative of a bomb.

Officials said the man made several concerning paranoid statements and seemed to be suffering from some type of mental issue. He was then placed on a protective custody hold and taken to Kootenai Health for a mental evaluation.



