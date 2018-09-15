COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Andre Reed will visit Coeur d'Alene Sunday to sign autographs and catch an NFL games with fans downtown.

Reed will sign autographs and watch the Buffalo Bills play the San Diego Chargers at Taphouse Unchained.

Reed played wide receiver in the NFL for 16 seasons, 15 with the Buffalo Bills from 1985 to 1999 and one with the Washington Redskins in 2000.

He currently ranks seventeenth in NFL history with a total of 951 career receptions. Reed also has the second most Super Bowl receptions at 27.

Reed visited the Lola and Duane Hagadone Boys and Girls Club in Coeur d'Alene Friday as part of his foundation's reading program Read with Reed 83. He is also part of the Boys and Girls Club's Hall of Fame, as he spent nearly every day after school there from ages six to 17 in his hometown of Allentown, Pa.

"My foundation started with the Boys and Girls Club," Reed said Friday. "If you can't read, you may not be going through those blue doors but going through one with bars instead."

Reed will be at Taphouse Unchained in downtown Coeur d'Alene at 10 a.m. Sunday.

