Kootenai County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a New York woman after she withdrew $15,000 in funds from Wells Fargo Banks in Washington and Idaho.

Michelle Suzanne Harris, 55, of New York City, attempted to withdraw $5,000 from a Wells Fargo bank in Hayden, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office. Bank employees believed something wasn’t right and called the sheriff’s office, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies checked the woman’s ID when they arrived and found it was a fake, the sheriff’s office said. They arrested her for various felony charges including identity theft, burglary, grand theft and possession of a controlled substance, according to the sheriff’s office.

After deputies used a finger print scanner, they found she had no criminal history in Kootenai County, but she does in some eastern states, the sheriff’s office said. An investigation revealed she attempted to withdraw funds twice from a Wells Fargo bank in Coeur d’Alene about four times from a Wells Fargo in the Spokane area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies determined Harris withdrew over $15,000 in funds from Wells Fargo banks since Oct. 21, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office does not know if any other banks or identities were involved, but they say there are indications that Wells Fargo was not the only bank Harris targeted.

The sheriff’s office also believes Harris worked with another man in his 30’s with medium-length brown hair in a black car from New York.

The sheriff’s office did not specify a date or time for the suspect’s arrest. KREM 2 reached out to the sheriff’s office, but have not yet heard back.

