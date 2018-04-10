POST FALLS, Idaho — Fire crews in Post Falls unveiled a new space intended to serve as a training center for first responders at Kootenai County Fire and Rescue and other area agencies.

Construction started in February on the 14,000 square foot KCFR Joe Doellefeld Training Center located just off Seltice between Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene.

Officials said the building used to be a warehouse. Now, it is home to classrooms and conference space.

The upgraded facility has extra space, new technology and will serve as a benefit to crews, the chief for KCFR said.

Officials said the classroom is one of the more important aspects of the newly designed space because when firefighters are not battling flames and saving lives, a lot of their job involves keeping up in the classroom.

“What hasn't changed is the need for training and preparation of our firefighters and the administration of our fire district,” Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Chief Warren Merritt said. “That's the constant. And that's something we do.”

But, officials said, it has a lot more use than for training.

The space can be transformed in the event of a disaster and could and could serve as a shelter or unification center.

An official ribbon cutting for the training center is planned for Wednesday night. Officials said the space is set for use on a regular basis starting late October.

