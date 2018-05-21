COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho—North Idaho’s newest skatepark is set to break ground and stereotypes this summer.

President of the North Idaho Skate Park Association, Jason Olsen said he thinks that skateboarding and biking builds a resilient and confident youth. Olsen said the support from the community was amazing and he feels like the classic stereotype of skateboarders was being broken.

“It’s a great thing, to see the community get behind a non-traditional youth activity,” said Olsen.

Olsen has been skateboarding for over 35 years. He said his goals was to give the next generation a positive place to skate.

Ground breaking for the new park is on track to start in the middle of June and the final project is slated to be finished by September.

“It’s evolving as we go,” said Olsen.

The construction of the new skatepark will be done by a company that also calls the Northwest home.

Evergreen Skateparks is based out of Portland and has built skateparks throughout the Northwest, and the United States. The Coeur D’Alene skatepark will be the first Evergreen Skatepark in the gem state.

