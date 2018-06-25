CATALDO, Idaho -- A North Idaho teen sustained extensive injuries to his face following an accidental gun shooting Friday afternoon, according to a report released Monday by the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting at a home near Cataldo. When officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old male with significant facial injuries from what appeared to be a shotgun.

The boy was airlifted to Sacred Heart. As of Monday, KCSO officials said he is still undergoing treatment.

Police believe the shooting was accidental. It is not clear if the gunshot was self-inflicted or if another person had the gun.

This is an active investigation. No other information was immediately available Monday.

