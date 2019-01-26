COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Coeur d’Alene man says he makes a living by doing what he has done all his life; drumming on everything.

Adam Foote plays the handpan, which is a member of the steel drum family. He plays it in Downtown Coeur d’Alene, at local restaurants and other local establishments.

"This is filling my bucket up. I absolutely love this thing and I love playing it. And I love seeing people's reactions to it," Foote said.

He got into playing the instrument about six years ago.

"As a kid I was always the one tapping on something," Foote explained "Drumming on the steps at home, drumming on the banister at home, at school drumming on my desk. Driving my mom, driving the teacher crazy."

He said he was in between jobs at the time and was short on cash. One day he was going through YouTube videos. Foote came across a video of professional handpan player, Daniel Waples, playing the instrument. He said he fell in love with the music and thought, ‘I can do that.’

Foote said it took him three years to finally own a handpan. He said they are expensive, and he had to find a maker to make him one. Once he finally got one, he took the drum to the heart of Coeur d’Alene and started playing and people walking the streets loved it.

Foote now makes a living by drumming on his handpan. He performs live music and sells CDs to his fans.