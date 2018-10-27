HAYDEN, Idaho — A Hayden man is making a quick recovery after being mauled by a grizzly bear in Montana just two weeks ago.

Earlier in October, Bob Legasa and a friend were hunting elk near Gardiner, Montana when the attack happened. As Legasa approached a herd of elk, a grizzly sow and cub unexpectedly jumped out at the duo. The sow, which was just a dozen yards away from Legasa, quickly charged at him before he could reach for his bear spray or sidearm.

"It happened just so quickly," Legasa recalled of the attack. The grizzly broke Legasa’s arm in the attack and left him with several bite and scratch wounds.

After spending time at a hospital in Bozeman, Legasa has since returned to Hayden. His stiches have been removed and the bruising and swelling associated with his wounds have healed as well. "I looked in the mirror and a lot of the bruising was gone," he said of the quick recovery.

Legasa has been hunting since the frightening attack in Montana as well. He and his daughter recently hunted elk, but in North Idaho and in an area without grizzlies. "She got herself a beautiful bull elk first day. We were pretty happy." Legasa says that the attack hasn’t deterred him from hunting or returning to grizzly country. "Being in the mountains, that's what's good for my soul,” he said. “Being back out there was definitely nice."

While his wounds have mostly healed, though, it’s the pain of online hatred that now stings the most for Legasa.

Since the attack made headlines, Legasa’s story has been shared across the country in Europe. That drew some criticism aimed at Legasa from animal rights and anti-hunting groups, he says.

“[It’s] amazing how many negative comments there are," says Legasa. Some of the comments, which included direct and private messages sent to his personal Facebook page, indicated that some wished the grizzly had “finished the job.”

"It became such a nasty, vulgar battle back and forth with people that it was sickening ," he said. Legasa believes some people incorrectly believed he was hunting grizzly and not elk.

Legasa says he fully respects the opinions of people who don’t hunt or are vegans. However, he doesn’t agree with groups using the grizzly attack as an opportunity to further their message. "It wasn't resolving anything. It was just pure nastiness," he said. “"It felt like it was a swarm of people that wanted me dead."

Legasa has since made some privacy changes to his Facebook page.

