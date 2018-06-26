POST FALLS, Idaho – A North Idaho man is in critical condition after being pulled from a burning vehicle in Post Falls Monday, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

Post Falls resident Valentino Nunez, 55, drove his 1995 pickup truck off the roadway and crashed into a patch of rocks and trees. Police said when they arrived at the scene along N. Corbin Rd. and W. Hargrave Ave., the truck was on fire.

Officers and members of Kootenai County Fire and Rescue were able to extricate Nunez from the burning pickup.

Nunez was immediately transported to Kootenai Health. Officials said Monday night that he is in critical condition.

Kootenai Fire were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

Police said after an initial investigation of the vehicle, it appeared that Nunez might have had a medical episode before the crash, adding that there was no evidence of drugs or alcohol.

