POST FALLS, Idaho — A North Idaho man who was arrested after falling asleep in a Post Falls Jack in the Box drive-thru pleaded guilty to driving-inattentive or careless.

Cade Gillihan pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor on May 5, 2017 and was given 60 days in jail. After his release, he was given unsupervised probation.

According to court records, police responded to the report in March 2017 to find Gillihan in the driver’s seat of a car, slumped to one side. Police attempted to wake him by speaking loudly, but ultimately had to shake Gillihan awake.

