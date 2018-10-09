HAUSER, Idaho — Money magazine has named Embers the Lake in Hauser, Idaho, the best pizza joint in the state.

The magazine partnered with Yelp to create its list. “Best” is measured using an algorithm that looks at the number of reviews and star rating for a business, according to the site.

A basic cheese pie at Embers will cost you $15.

Embers by the Lake has 4.5 stars on Yelp and the site lists the restaurant’s price range as $11 to $30. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The magazine named Strait Slice Pizza Co. in Port Angeles the best place for a pie in Washington state.



