UPDATE: The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said Katie Ogle was found alive Saturday.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing person from the Hayden area.

Kathryn "Katie" Ogle, 19, is known to have multiple medical alerts and the cognitive ability of a 10 to 12-year-old. She went missing around the 6900 block of E. Ohio Match Rd. on the night of Nov. 1. Deputies are asking people to avoid the area.

Reports indicate Ogle left without shoes or appropriate attire for the elements, and was last seen walking to a heavily wooded area nearby. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.

The sheriff's office described Ogle as 5’4” and 100 pounds, with green eyes and blonde hair.

Kathryn recently moved to the Ohio Match Rd. address and is not familiar with the area, according to the sheriff's office. Her route of travel is unknown.

KCSO has more than 40 trained and organized members of the Kootenai County Search and Rescue are actively searching the area. Law enforcement are using tracking specialists, K9 units and multiple aircrafts for their search efforts.

The search for her has scaled back Friday night, but law enforcement said they will resume again Saturday morning.

Anyone with any information regarding Katie's whereabouts are asked to call the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office at 208-446-1300 or 911.

