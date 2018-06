POST FALLS, Idaho – The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office has located an elderly man who went missing a week ago.

Wesley Zumwalt, 79, was last seen near N. Corbin Rd. and W. Poleline Ave. just west of Post Falls.

On Thursday, officials said Zumwalt was located safe in Spokane. He has been reunited with his family members.



