COUER D'ALENE, Idaho -- The Coeur d'Alene community will gather for the unveiling of the "K27 Memorial" Tuesday.

The memorial honors Sergeant Greg Moore, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2015.

The memorial will have three water falls named "Respect," "Honor" and "Remember." It will be illuminated in blue to represent to the thin blue line of law enforcement and rule of law.

Plan for the K27 Memorial.

The memorial will be unveiled on Peace Officers Memorial Day. The day pays tribute to law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

The unveiling event will be at 4:30 p.m. in McEuen Park. Sergeant Moore's family will be honored guests at the event.

