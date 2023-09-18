Man drowns in Lake Coeur d'Alene on Saturday

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — A Coeur d'Alene man drowned in Lake Coeur d'Alene on Saturday.

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), deputies responded to a drowning call from Blackrock Marina in Rockford Bay around 4 p.m.

Officials say Aaron Robb was pulled from the water before authorities arrived.

First responders airlifted him to Kootenai Health for treatment, but Robb died from his injuries.

The sheriff's office launched an investigation to find out exactly what happened.