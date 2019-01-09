PRIEST LAKE, Idaho — A man died after crashing his motorcycle into a creek near Priest Lake on Saturday evening.

According to the Idaho State Police, 37-year-old Spencer L. Smith was riding his 2016 KTM motorcycle westbound on the Middle Fork of East River Road at 7:43 p.m. on Saturday when he left the roadway. After leaving the road, he went down a bank and crashed into a creek, ISP said.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the ISP. Police have not released a cause for the crash, and no other vehicles were involved.

