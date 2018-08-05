SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho – Deputies charged a man with vehicular manslaughter and aggravated DUI after a crash on Highway 41 late Friday night that left one woman dead.

Idaho State Police confirmed Jonathan Smith, 25, of Spirit Lake was traveling southbound in a Dodge Dakota when he turned onto a side road in front of Mark Kondash, 49, of Newport, Washington, who was driving a Harley Davidson.

Kondash and his passenger Alyana C. Wright, 48, of Newport were ejected from the bike. Wright died at the scene and Kondash was transported to Kootenai Health, officials said. Both were wearing helmets. Next of kin have been notified.

Monday, ISP officials said Smith was charged with aggravated DUI, vehicular manslaughter, concealment of evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of an open container of alcohol by driver.

Smith was not hurt in the crash, and the investigation is ongoing, according to ISP.

No word on the condition of Kondash as of Monday afternoon and officials from Kootenai Health were not immediately available for comment.

