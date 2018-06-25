COEUR, D’ALENE, Idaho – James Sheppard is used to taking on hard challenges.

About a decade ago, he was diagnosed with Birt-Hogg-Dube syndrome, a genetic condition that predisposes him to cancer, tumors, skin conditions, and respiratory problems. He is surviving kidney cancer, and doctors are monitoring a tumor that is at this point slow-growing. His long-term prognosis is unknown.

Sheppard, though, has decided to embrace the one thing he can control. His outlook on life.

"I call it being players in life or spectators in life," he said. "I'm doing very well right now, however it's not guaranteed. Nothing in life is guaranteed, and so I know I have a fight ahead. I want to be in the best shape I can be in for that fight."

About four years ago, Sheppard began doing everything he could to improve his health. He started out with half marathons and then moved to full marathons.

On Sunday, Sheppard finished yet another race against the odds – Ironman 70.3, a half Ironman race in Coeur d’Alene.

Sheppard made it clear that he was not going to let his illness define him.

His 17-year-old son was near the finish line Sunday waiting for his dad to cross. He said he plans to be next to his dad at the half Ironman in Coeur d’Alene next year.

“Just being here today and just seeing all of the feelings and all of this just makes me want to do it today,” he said on Sunday.

Just before Shappard crossed the finish line, Gavin speculated on how he would feel seeing his dad overcome his challenges and finnsh the race.

“I’m just going to be super happy for him,” he said. “I’m going to be feeling a lot of love for him, maybe cry. I don’t know. Lot of emotion right there because he worked really hard for this.”

After about seven hours, Sheppard finally crossed the finish line. Gavin filmed his finish from the sidelines and then went to congratulate his dad with a ling hug.

When asked if he’s wants to race his son in next year’s half Ironman, Sheppard didn’t even hesitate to answer.

“It’s on, it’s on,” he said. “I can’t let him beat the old man, you know. So I’ll have to step up my game.”

© 2018 KREM