NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. -- Living out in Nine Mile Falls, right on the banks of the Spokane River, has been nice for James Sheppard. He can suit up and go for a swim whenever the mood strikes him. He has been doing plenty of it lately as he prepares for his first half Ironman competition in Coeur d'Alene.

"[I'm] very excited and very nervous at this point," Sheppard said. "You know, it's a hard challenge."

Sheppard is used to taking on hard challenges. About a decade ago, he was diagnosed with Birt-Hogg-Dube syndrome, a genetic condition that predisposes him to cancer, tumors, skin conditions, and respiratory problems. He is surviving kidney cancer, and doctors are monitoring a tumor that is at this point slow-growing. His long-term prognosis is unknown.

Sheppard, though, has decided to embrace the one thing he can control. His outlook on life.

"I call it being players in life or spectators in life," he said. "I'm doing very well right now, however it's not guaranteed. Nothing in life is guaranteed, and so I know I have a fight ahead. I want to be in the best shape I can be in for that fight."

About four years ago, Sheppard began doing everything he could to improve his health. He quit smoking, he started eating whole foods, and he began running. He started out with half marathons, then moved to full marathons, and now has his sights set on the finish line of the Coeur d'Alene half Ironman. The feeling of personal accomplishment would be huge for him; but, his real north star is his family. He never wants them to let life's hurdles get them out of the race.

"He's inspired me," said wife Tracey Sheppard. "He started running, and he inspired me to start running. We did our first marathon together. You think as you get older you slow down, but he's just living now. He's just coming alive as he gets older."

Sheppard said he is nervous, but confident he will cross the Coeur d'Alene half Ironman finish line. He said his next goal will be to complete a full Ironman race next year, and he has inspired his 17 year old son Gavin to join him.

"I wanted to lead by example for my children, and I wanted to show them that although life can be seen as being unfair, it is what you make of it," Sheppard said. "You keep moving forward and you can do what you put your mind to."

