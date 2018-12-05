Lake Pend Oreille at Bayview in Kootenai County is expected to reach flood stage by Wednesday because of warmer temperatures and snow melt. The lake is projected to rise to 2,063.6 feet.

The county expects minor flooding of the docks, yards and recreational areas surrounding the lake. Bayview could possibly see lake levels reach as high as 2,064.29 feet, as it did in the 2011 floods.

The Kootenai County Emergency Management office is warning Bayview residents in flood-prone areas to prepare for possible flooding through next week.

If flooding does occur, the county will make sandbags available for pickup in the parking lot between the Bayview Fire Station No. 5 and the Bayview Community Center. Residents can also call Timberlake Fire District for more information on where to acquire sandbags and for instructions on how to make sandbags.

