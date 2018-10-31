KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — The families of two people involved in deadly boat crash that happened two years ago on Lake Coeur d'Alene got a little closure in court Monday.

Investigators said Dennis Magner, a former Spokane advertising executive, was in his wake boat when it struck another boat carrying Justin Luhr, Justin Honken, and Caitlin Breeze. All three people in the boat were killed and their bodies found at the bottom of the lake.

PREVIOUSLY: Dennis Magner found not guilty in the deaths of three people in Lake CDA boat crash

This summer, Magner was found not guilty on criminal charges. On Monday, a jury ruled he must pay the victims' families. Jurors in this civil case determined that he bears some responsibility for the crash.

Magner maintained that he didn't recall the crash and was not drunk. This statement brought a strong, emotional reaction from the victims' families.

Separate from the criminal trial, two of victims' families filed a wrongful death lawsuit. On Monday, a jury ruled that Magner was in part to blame.

Those jurors said Justin Luhr, who was on his boat without any light on at dusk,was "70 percent" responsible for the accident. The jury figured the other 30 percent was Magner's fault. Because of that, he was ordered to pay $600,000 to the two families who sued him.

Once legal fees are subtracted, it's not clear how much of that restitution they will see.

In a statement, Richard Lewis, the victims' lawyer said , "The families are gratified by the jury's finding that Mr. Magner was responsible for the deaths of Caitlin Breeze and Justin Honken. Mr. Magner had refused to take any responsibility and the jury told him he was wrong. The families are appreciate the efforts of the Kootenai County Sheriffs who did their best despite being lied to about who was driving the boat."

Lewis said the civil suit is not entirely wrapped up just yet. He said there could potentially be post-trial motions and adjustments to the settlement amount.

