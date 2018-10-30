COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Lake City High School in Coeur d'Alene was on lockdown on Tuesday morning due to a gun threat, according to Coeur d'Alene Schools spokesperson Scott Maben.

As of 10:30 a.m., the lockdown was lifted and the school is on a safety hold as a precaution.

Maben said someone called to report a person with a gun in the high school's parking lot. The threat was not deemed credible and police did not find anyone with a gun on campus.

Staff and students are safe inside the building, and the school day is continuing as normal, Maben said.

Coeur d'Alene High School, Woodland Middle School and Skyway Elementary School were also in safety holds. Other safety holds are in the process of being evaluated and lifted as recommended.

"Parents and families, please keep clear of Lake City High School at this time and allow police officers to do their jobs. They are at the school now to investigate an anonymous call making reference to a threat in the parking lot. The students and staff are in lockdown and all are safe inside the building. Other officers are stationed at all other schools in our district as a precaution. This is not part of a training exercise. Police ask that you please do not go to you child's school. Thank you," Coeur d'Alene Schools wrote on Facebook.

