COEUR D’ALENE, Id. – The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office only needed one photo to capture the ongoing littering problem in areas surrounding Coeur d’Alene Lake.

The KCSO posted a photo to its Facebook page on Monday said showing the Kootenai Dive Rescue Team standing in front of a small portion of litter that they recovered from Tubbs Hill.

According to the post, the team of divers have noticed an increase in litter in the water near the recreational areas.

During training last week, the divers spent a day collecting litter near Tubs Hill, including beer cans and glass bottles.

At the bottom of the post, the KCSO calls for citizens to help keep recreational areas clean by using the designated trash disposal areas.

