WORLEY, Idaho — The Kootenai County SWAT Team arrested a man wanted out of Nebraska after he barricaded himself in a Worley home on Tuesday morning.

According to Kootenai County Sheriff's Lt. Ryan Higgins, SWAT members and Kootenai Co. Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a wanted person at 9821 West K Street at about 7:15 a.m.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office in Nebraska reported to SWAT that 65-year-old Robert Lee was at the residence, Higgins said. Lee is wanted for possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of a controlled substance in Nebraska.

The SWAT team surrounded the residence and attempted negotiations for three hours, after which the team entered the residence and arrested Lee, Higgins said.

Lee was taken to the Kootenai Co. Public Safety Building.

Higgins also said Lee has been previously convicted of burglary, robbery and murder.

