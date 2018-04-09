SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Division is asking for the public's help identifying the person who shot and killed a four-year-old yellow lab mix near Spirit Lake.

Sophie was shot in the 32000 block of N. Kelso Drive.

When Sophie's owners heard her cry, they went outside and saw the dog dead in their driveway by an obvious gunshot wound.

Sophie's family is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the killer's arrest.

If you have any information or images from a security camera, please contact the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office at 208-446-1300 and ask to speak with Animal Control Officer S. Osborne regarding case # 18-38438.

