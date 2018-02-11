The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing person from the Hayden area.

Kathryn "Katie" Ogle, 19, is known to have multiple medical alerts and the cognitive ability of a 10 to 12-year-old. She went missing around the 6900 block of E. Ohio Match Rd. on the night of Nov. 1.

Reports indicate Ogle left without shoes or appropriate attire for the elements, and was last seen walking to a heavily wooded area nearby. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.

The sheriff's office described Ogle as 5’4” and 100 pounds, with green eyes and blonde hair.

Kathryn recently moved to the Ohio Match Rd. address and is not familiar with the area, according to the sheriff's office. Her route of travel is unknown.

