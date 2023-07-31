Kootenai County Sheriff's Office investigating bomb pulled from Spokane River

The bomb was pulled from an area near the Greensferry Boat Launch.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — A bomb was pulled from the Spokane River today after a concerned citizen spotted it and called it in.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office sent a Sonar team to retrieve it at an area near the Greensferry Boat Launch. With help from the Spokane Bomb Squad, the device was safely detonated.

Now, deputies are asking anyone with information on the bomb to contact the sheriff's office at (208) 446-1300.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.