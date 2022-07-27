Kootenai County Sheriff's Office's communications center at critical staffing levels

At this time, there are only 10 emergency communications officers and just one call taker working at the center.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has reported that its communications center is at critical staffing levels.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, the 911 center is approved for 25 emergency communications officers. At this time, there are only 10 emergency communications officers and just one call taker.

This reduced staff has led to some changes to services provided by the sheriff's office in order to ensure that 911 calls are answered in a timely manner. One change revolves around non-emergency calls, as the sheriff's office said they will now be sent to a phone tree where the caller can leave a voicemail.

The sheriff's office says when time allows, dispatchers will review those voicemails and enter calls for service based on the information within them.

To combat the staffing shortage at the 911 call center, the Board of County Commissioners approved a midyear pay increase for emergency communications officers. In addition, the sheriff's office says negotiations are underway between Kootenai County Sherriff Bob Norris and the Board of County Commissioners to fund additional pay increases for those officers and supervisors.

According to the sheriff's office, the current starting wage for an emergency communications officer is $20.80.

Anyone interested in applying for the position can visit the sheriff's office website or call (208) 446-1300.

