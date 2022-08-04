Kootenai County sheriff to host town hall addressing mass arrest of Patriot Front members in June

The town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug. 25 at the Office of Emergency Management in Hayden.

HAYDEN, Idaho — Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris will host a “community conversation” in late August to discuss local and regional issues and receive feedback, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.

The town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug. 25 at the Office of Emergency Management in Hayden, 1662 W. Wyoming Ave.

Norris will address multiple topics, a news release said, including the procedures and training used by the Sheriff’s Office when responding to threats, such as active shooters.

He is also expected to discuss the June 11 Pride in the Park Celebration, which received international attention after the mass arrest of 31 men associated with the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front.

Challenges posed by Idaho’s common border with Washington state is also on the agenda.

“Your feedback and participation is vital in the Sheriff’s Office response to these issues in the future,” a news release said. “All Kootenai County citizens are encouraged to attend.”

The Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press is a KREM 2 News partner. For more from our news partner, click here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.