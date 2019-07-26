EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a different story about a Post Falls man who died after falling into the Spokane River near Corbin Park in Post Falls, ID.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho-- The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is conducting emphasis patrols targeting wake zone and speed violations on the Spokane River starting Friday and going through the weekend because of an increase in wake violation complaints in the area.

The sheriff’s office said they have received numerous complaints about wake zone violations, damaging wakes, speed, noise and other boat related violations on the Spokane River in Coeur d’Alene. The complaints are mainly directed at wake boats, although they are not the only vessels prompting complaints, the sheriff’s office said.

The speed limit on the Spokane River in Idaho is 35 mph during the day and 20 mph at night. If a boat is within 100 feet of a dock, shoreline or structure, the speed limit is 5 mph and there should be no wake, and if a boat is within 50 feet of another vessel, the speed limit is 15 mph.

Additionally, the Wake Boat Industry recommends that vessel operators be at least 200 feet from the shore or dock when wake surfing or wake boarding.

The patrols will target wake zone violations, damaging wake violations, speed and other boating related violations. The sheriff’s office said they are conducting these [patrols to educate boaters to ensure everyone on the water has a safe and enjoyable time.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office offer free boating safety classes. Anyone interested is asked to call the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division.

